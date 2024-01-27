Top 10 cheesy romantic K-dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim on Netflix is about the romance shared between a boss and his secretary. They have a childhood connection.
Business Proposal on Netflix is about a CEO of a top firm making a proposal of marriage to his employee and they eventually fall in love.
Crash Landing On You is among top trending Korean romantic web series on Netflix. The chemistry between the leads will make you blush.
Suspicious Partner is on Viki. It is about a trainee getting attracted to her prosecutor. Twist comes in when she finds herself as a murder suspect.
Her Private Life is a romantic comedy drama on Viki. It is about a gallery curator who is secretly attracted to museum's new director.
Fall in love is on Viki. The series has romance, drama, politics and much more.
My Secret Romance on Viki is about a girl who works at a company whose new boss is someone she had an illicit affair with in the past.
True Beauty is also on Viki. The story revolves around a woman who uses tons of makeup to be perfect. A boy enters her life to show her, her true beauty.
Call It Love is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about a woman who falls in love with the man she is supposed to seek revenge from.
Our Beloved Summer is on Netflix. It is about two ex-lovers coming together as they shoot for a documentary.
