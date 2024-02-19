Top 10 Chinese mystery thriller series on Netflix, Viki and more OTT 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024

The Victims' Game is on Netflix. It is the story of a forensic detective with Asperger syndrome who risks everything to solve a murder case linked to his daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Untamed is a period Chinese Drama. A Hindi dubbed version of The Untamed is available on MX Player. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Untamed follows the story of two friends who solve murder mysteries. It is also on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Me If You Dare is on Viki. It is one of the highest-rated Chinese mystery series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Me If You Dare follows the story of a psychologist who returns to China from the US. He along with his assistant, a policeman and a friend investigate violent criminal cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Copycat Killer follows the story of a tenacious prosecutor who faces a challenge from a dangerous serial killer. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chase The Truth is about a man who is looking for his mother who disappeared while investigating a crime about a decade ago. Watch it on Viki.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Roommate is a Detective is about a police officer, a genius and a reporter solving murder mysteries. Check it out on Viki.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lover or Stranger tells the story of a famous violinist whose life spirals downward after a lookalike takes her place. Watch it on Viki. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Medical Examiner Dr Qin is a detective drama as well. It is also laced with romance. Watch it on Viki. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bad Kids is on iQIYI. It follows the story of three students who unintentionally filmed a murder scene. The story has lots of twists and turns. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kidnapping Game is also on iQIYI. It is an adaptation of  Keigo Higashino's detective thriller of the same name. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and other Top 10 Indian saree sensations

 

 Find Out More