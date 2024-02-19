Top 10 Chinese mystery thriller series on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
The Victims' Game is on Netflix. It is the story of a forensic detective with Asperger syndrome who risks everything to solve a murder case linked to his daughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Untamed is a period Chinese Drama. A Hindi dubbed version of The Untamed is available on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Untamed follows the story of two friends who solve murder mysteries. It is also on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Me If You Dare is on Viki. It is one of the highest-rated Chinese mystery series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Me If You Dare follows the story of a psychologist who returns to China from the US. He along with his assistant, a policeman and a friend investigate violent criminal cases.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Copycat Killer follows the story of a tenacious prosecutor who faces a challenge from a dangerous serial killer. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chase The Truth is about a man who is looking for his mother who disappeared while investigating a crime about a decade ago. Watch it on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Roommate is a Detective is about a police officer, a genius and a reporter solving murder mysteries. Check it out on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lover or Stranger tells the story of a famous violinist whose life spirals downward after a lookalike takes her place. Watch it on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Medical Examiner Dr Qin is a detective drama as well. It is also laced with romance. Watch it on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bad Kids is on iQIYI. It follows the story of three students who unintentionally filmed a murder scene. The story has lots of twists and turns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kidnapping Game is also on iQIYI. It is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's detective thriller of the same name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and other Top 10 Indian saree sensations
Find Out More