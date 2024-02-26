Top 10 classic cult Indian films to watch on OTT and remember the good old times

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Prime Video stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in main roles.

Chupke Chupke on Netflix stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Dharmendra in main roles.

Sholay on Prime Video is a story of Jai and Veeru.

Amar Akbar Anthony is a multi-starrer film and is available on Prime Video.

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha on Hotstar is a lovestory of two hopeless lovers.

Andaz Apna Apna on Netflix is a story of young broke men who want to marry rich girl.

Hera Pheri on Prime Video is a classic comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in main roles.

Angoor on Hotstar is a story of identical twins who get separated at birth, but meet again in adulthood.

Gunga Jumna on YouTube is a story of two siblings.

Mughal-e-Azam on Prime Video is a love story of Salim and Anarkali.

