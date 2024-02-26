Top 10 classic cult Indian films to watch on OTT and remember the good old times
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Prime Video stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chupke Chupke on Netflix stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Dharmendra in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sholay on Prime Video is a story of Jai and Veeru.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amar Akbar Anthony is a multi-starrer film and is available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha on Hotstar is a lovestory of two hopeless lovers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andaz Apna Apna on Netflix is a story of young broke men who want to marry rich girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri on Prime Video is a classic comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angoor on Hotstar is a story of identical twins who get separated at birth, but meet again in adulthood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gunga Jumna on YouTube is a story of two siblings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mughal-e-Azam on Prime Video is a love story of Salim and Anarkali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian suspense thrillers on OTT that'll keep you hooked
Find Out More