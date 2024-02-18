Top 10 classic Korean dramas on OTT that should be on your watchlist
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
True Beauty is a classic Korean drama featuring a High school student struggling with self-esteem who uses makeup to transform. On Netflix.
My Mister follows the story of an engineer facing challenges at work and a failing marriage. On Netflix.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is a famous rom-com that follows a vice-chairman and his secretary as their relationship turns romantic. On MX Player.
The Heirs, a classic love triangle show where three students from different backgrounds find themselves in a love triangle. On Zee5.
Dream High is a high school drama that follows a group of students enrolled in an art school to become idol stars. On Netflix.
My Love From The Star is the story of an Alien who falls in love with a famous actress and navigates their relationship. On Netflix.
Winter Sonata follows two childhood sweethearts who are separated by a tragic accident but her lost love comes back after years. On Viki.
Stairway to Heaven, separated by an accident, the female lead suffers amnesia while the male lead tries to help her remember. On Viki.
Secret Garden is a fantasy rom-com that follows a rich CEO who falls in love with a stunt woman but the story takes a turn when they switch bodies. On Viki.
Boys Over Flowers revolves around a group of rich boys and a lower-income girl, navigating complex relationships. On MX Player.
