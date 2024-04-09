Top 10 classic South Indian movies that you can still watch on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Mayabazar is a Telugu fantasy epic with innovative storytelling and groundbreaking visual effects for its time. On MX Player.
Pather Panchali is a Bengali film that follows the life of a young boy in rural Bengal. On Prime Video.
Nayakan is an old Tamil crime drama inspired by Mumbai underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar. On Prime Video.
Thalapathi is a friendship saga with Rajinikanth and Mammootty in lead roles in Tamil. On Prime Video.
Premabhishekam, a Telugu romantic drama known for its emotional storyline and songs. On Zee5.
Chemmeen, a Malayalam romantic drama exploring a tragic love story between a Hindu fisherman and a Muslim girl. On Prime Video.
Muthal Mariyathai is a Tamil poignant love story addressing caste discrimination and societal norms. On Prime Video.
Anbe Sivam is a comedy-drama in Tamil with a thought-provoking narrative and powerful performances. On YouTube.
Manichitrathazhu is a classic Malayalam psychological thriller considered one of the greatest Indian horror films. On Hotstar.
Thillana Mohanambal is a Tamil timeless love story known for its portrayal of classic dance and music. On SunNXT.
