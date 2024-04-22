Top 10 classic web series on OTT you must watch once in your lifetime
Nishant
| Apr 22, 2024
Mindhunter follows FBI agents as they delve into the minds of notorious serial killers in the 1970s to understand their motives. On Netflix.
Better Call Saul, the prequel to Breaking Bad follows the transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman. On Netflix.
A financial advisor relocates his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel in Ozark on Netflix.
A group of vigilantes take it upon themselves to fight corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers in The Boys on Prime Video.
Game of Thrones is a fantasy epic where noble families wage war for control of the Iron Throne. On Jio Cinema.
Chernobyl is a dramatization of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster and the ensuing efforts of cleanup and containment. On Jio CInema.
Barry follows a hitman who wants to leave his violent past behind by joining an acting class in Los Angeles. On Jio Cinema.
The Queen's Gambit, a young orphan with an extraordinary talent for chess struggles with addiction on her path to becoming a grandmaster. On Netflix.
Bates Motel, the prequel to Psycho explores the unsettling relationship between a young Norman Bates and his manipulative mother. On Jio Cinema.
Band of Brothers chronicles the experiences of Easy Company, a paratrooper unit in World War II, from training camp to the European front. On Jio CInema.
