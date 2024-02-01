Top 10 comedy films based on true events to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Kumail Nanjiani, a comedian from Pakistan, and Emily Gordon, a writer, fell in love after seeing one of Nanjiani's stand-up routines in the movie The Big Sick.
A cynical journalist tells the story of an elderly Irish woman looking for her son, who was taken from her decades ago, in the movie Philomena.
Based on a book by Michael Lewis, "The Big Short" is an Oscar-winning movie that shows real-life events leading up to the financial crisis of 2007–2008.
In the film "The Disaster Artist," Greg Sestero, an aspiring actor, meets Tommy Wiseau in an acting class. After becoming friends, they travel to Hollywood in the hopes of fulfilling their aspirations.
The true story of Ron Stallworth, the first African-American investigator and police officer in Colorado Springs, served as the inspiration for the film "BlacKkKlansman."
In the movie Can You Ever Forgive Me, Lee Israel plays a struggling freelance writer who begins to forge and steal real celebrity letters to resell to dealers for a profit.
In the British wrestling family drama "Fighting with My Family," the younger members aspire to work for World Wrestling Entertainment.
Cameron Crowe's film "Almost Famous" is semi-autobiographical. A teenage journalist covering a growing band in the 1970s for Rolling Stone is the main character of the film.
In the improbable buddy film "Green Book," Tony "Lip" Vallelonga, an Italian-American bouncer, is hired by Black jazz and classical pianist Don Shirley as a driver to accompany him on a tour of the Deep South in the 1960s.
Playing stand-up comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who adopted the identity of Dolemite, Eddie Murphy made a professional return in the movie Dolemite Is My Name.
