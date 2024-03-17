Top 10 comedy K-drama web series to watch on Netflix and Viki
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Business Proposal on Netflix is about an employee of a big group posing as someone else in front of the CEO. What happens when they fall in love? Watch on Netflix.
Crash Landing On You is on Netflix. It is a romantic drama with tons of comedy. A girl from South Korea accidentally lands up in North Korea.
Mr. Queen is on Viki. The story revolves around a chef who wakes up as a Queen in Joseon period.
Reply 1988 on Viki is a coming-of-age comedy family drama. It revolves around childhood friends and their families.
Fight for My Way is also on Viki. The story is about a taekwondo champion and a receptionist who struggle to follow their dreams.
The Beauty Inside is on Viki. It is about an actress whose life gets entangled with a man with face blindness.
The Fiery Priest is on Netflix. It is about a Priest who has temper issues.
Welcome to Waikiki is on Viki. It is about three men who open a guest house and get on a roller-coaster ride.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is on Netflix. It is a romantic love saga with a dash of comedy between a dentist and handyman.
Strong Girl Bong-soon is on Viki. It is about a woman who is hired as a bodyguard of a CEO.
