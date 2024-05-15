Top 10 comedy movies on OTT that take a very dark turn

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2024

American Psycho sees the iconic Christian Bale portrays a Wall Street banker descending into madness and violence. On Prime Video.

Jojo Rabbit is a dark comedy set in WWII, following a boy in Hitler Youth who befriends an imaginary Hitler. On Hotstar.

Palm Springs follows Nyles and Sarah are trapped in a time loop, forming a bond amidst the repetition, but trust is soon shattered. On Netflix.

About Time, Tim discovers he can time travel within his own life, leading to rom-com moments until a family tragedy changes everything. On Jio Cinema.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles revolve around the misadventures of two men while traveling together for Thanksgiving. On Prime Video.

The Kim family infiltrates the lives of the wealthy Park family, leading to tense confrontations, in Parasite on Sony Liv.

Colossal, Gloria discovers her connection to a giant monster wreaking havoc in Seoul, unveiling dark secrets. On Prime Video.

Yesterday follows a struggling singer who gains fame by performing Beatles songs only he remembers. On Jio Cinema.

The World’s End, five friends' pub crawl turns into a fight against alien androids, leading to global chaos. On Prime Video.

Last Christmas, Kate's life changes when she meets Tom, who turns out to be a manifestation of her heart donor. On Jio Cinema.

