Top 10 comedy movies on OTT that take a very dark turn
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 15, 2024
American Psycho sees the iconic Christian Bale portrays a Wall Street banker descending into madness and violence. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jojo Rabbit is a dark comedy set in WWII, following a boy in Hitler Youth who befriends an imaginary Hitler. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Palm Springs follows Nyles and Sarah are trapped in a time loop, forming a bond amidst the repetition, but trust is soon shattered. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
About Time, Tim discovers he can time travel within his own life, leading to rom-com moments until a family tragedy changes everything. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Planes, Trains and Automobiles revolve around the misadventures of two men while traveling together for Thanksgiving. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Kim family infiltrates the lives of the wealthy Park family, leading to tense confrontations, in Parasite on Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Colossal, Gloria discovers her connection to a giant monster wreaking havoc in Seoul, unveiling dark secrets. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yesterday follows a struggling singer who gains fame by performing Beatles songs only he remembers. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The World’s End, five friends' pub crawl turns into a fight against alien androids, leading to global chaos. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Last Christmas, Kate's life changes when she meets Tom, who turns out to be a manifestation of her heart donor. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated crime based movies and web series to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More