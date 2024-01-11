Top 10 comedy Netflix K-dramas that will have you rolling on the floor
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
1
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Five best-friend doctors balance medical drama with band practice including a lot of heartwarming moments in the Hospital Playlist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Queen is the story of a modern chef who swaps places with a Joseon queen in this time-travel drama full of hilarious moments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prison Playbook follows the story of quirky inmates sharing their stories of mishaps in this dark comedy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a sweet rom-com following a weightlifter and swimmer cheering each other on.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome to Waikiki follows three goofballs running a failing guesthouse stumbling from one disaster to the next.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prepare for comedian Lee Kwang Soo and his equally hilarious crew coming at you with their cringe-worthy moments in The Sound of Your Heart.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A pushy boss and his sassy secretary clash and spark in this fast-paced comedy series, watch What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Good Manager is about a small-time hustler navigating the corporate world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Full House is an early 2000s classic that is full of over-the-top drama and is a trip down memory lane for many.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Behind Your Touch is about a vet with a unique superpower who teams up with a detective to solve mysteries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 classic Bollywood movies that have a cult following
Find Out More