Top 10 comedy Netflix K-dramas that will have you rolling on the floor

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024

Five best-friend doctors balance medical drama with band practice including a lot of heartwarming moments in the Hospital Playlist.

Mr. Queen is the story of a modern chef who swaps places with a Joseon queen in this time-travel drama full of hilarious moments.

Prison Playbook follows the story of quirky inmates sharing their stories of mishaps in this dark comedy.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a sweet rom-com following a weightlifter and swimmer cheering each other on.

Welcome to Waikiki follows three goofballs running a failing guesthouse stumbling from one disaster to the next.

Prepare for comedian Lee Kwang Soo and his equally hilarious crew coming at you with their cringe-worthy moments in The Sound of Your Heart.

A pushy boss and his sassy secretary clash and spark in this fast-paced comedy series, watch What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Good Manager is about a small-time hustler navigating the corporate world.

Full House is an early 2000s classic that is full of over-the-top drama and is a trip down memory lane for many.

Behind Your Touch is about a vet with a unique superpower who teams up with a detective to solve mysteries.

