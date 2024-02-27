Top 10 conspiracy thrillers to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Mel Gibson plays a taxi driver whose theories turn out to be true, sparking action in Conspiracy Theory. On Netflix.
Will Smith stars in Enemy of the State about government surveillance, ahead of its time in predicting technology's reach. On Disney+ Hotstar.
All the President's Men features two journalists uncovering the Watergate scandal's truth. On Prime Video.
The Parallax View features Warren Beatty leading in a gripping tale of an investigative journalist chasing dangerous truths. On Netflix.
Clive Owen stars in a thriller uncovering a powerful bank's role in arms dealing in the movie The International. On Netflix.
Julia Roberts discovers truths behind Supreme Court Justices' deaths, with Denzel Washington's help in the movie The Pelican Brief. On Netflix.
Seconds is a thriller about identity questions and modern paranoia, featuring Rock Hudson. On Prime Video.
Frank Sinatra stars in a tale of war-induced paranoia and gripping twists in the movie The Manchurian Candidate. On Prime Video.
Capricorn One is a star-studded movie about a faked Mars landing, playing on Moon landing conspiracy theories. On MX Player.
Oliver Stone's exploration of President Kennedy's assassination in JFK delves into various theories. On Prime Video.
