Top 10 controversial films that you should watch right now on SonyLiv, ZEE5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 20, 2024
The Kashmir Files film was called propaganda by many people.
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha faced a boycott due to the actor's comment.
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 got into controversy for allegedly disrespecting Lord Shiva.
Udta Punjab starred Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in main roles. The film faced censorship issues.
The Kerala Story had a sensitive storyline and content. It was banned in several states.
Animal films faced flak for highlighting violence and toxic masculinity.
Padmaavat created a ruckus due to its storyline and Karni Sena had issues with the same.
Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was banned due to the subject of ire from religious groups.
Aamir Khan starrer PK was slammed for targeting religious sentiments.
Maharaj was paused by Gujarat HC till June 18 for its sensitive theme.
