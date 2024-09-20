Top 10 controversial films that you should watch right now on SonyLiv, ZEE5 and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2024

The Kashmir Files film was called propaganda by many people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha faced a boycott due to the actor's comment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 got into controversy for allegedly disrespecting Lord Shiva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udta Punjab starred Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in main roles. The film faced censorship issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story had a sensitive storyline and content. It was banned in several states.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal films faced flak for highlighting violence and toxic masculinity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padmaavat created a ruckus due to its storyline and Karni Sena had issues with the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was banned due to the subject of ire from religious groups.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan starrer PK was slammed for targeting religious sentiments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maharaj was paused by Gujarat HC till June 18 for its sensitive theme.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best psychological thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT platforms for the perfect weekend

 

 Find Out More