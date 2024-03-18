Top 10 cricket-related sports drama to stream on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Lagaan is a legendary Bollywood masterpiece, symbolizing India's spirit through cricket. On Netflix.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story depicts the extraordinary journey of the Ex-captain of the Indian team Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Kaun Pravin Tambe? narrates the story of Pravin Tambe, who defied the odds to make his international cricket debut in his 40s. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams provides a heartfelt portrayal of Legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar's life. On Sony Liv.
Jersey portrays the story of a former cricketer's comeback in order to fulfill his son's dream. On Sony Liv.
83’ highlights India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Iqbal stands out as a timeless classic, portraying the struggles of a deaf-mute boy's dream to become a professional cricketer. On YouTube.
Azhar was a critically acclaimed movie about the life of Mohammad Azharuddin, former captain of the team. On YouTube.
Shabaash Mithu is a biopic based on the life of former Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj and gives a glimpse into women's Cricket. On Netflix.
Ferrari Ki Sawaari is a feel-good movie about a cricketer who dreams of playing at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. On Disney+ Hotstar.
