Top 10 crime sagas to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Peaky Blinders on Netflix follows the Shelby crime family in post-World War I Birmingham, navigating through political intrigue and family drama. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Narcos is based on the rise and fall of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, offering a gripping portrayal of the drug trade in Colombia. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sopranos chronicles the life of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano as he balances running a criminal organization with personal challenges. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boardwalk Empire, follows political figure Nucky Thompson as he navigates the world of organized crime in Atlantic City. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
True Detective, an anthology series featuring standalone seasons, delving into themes of crime and corruption. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Wire explores crime, politics, and society in Baltimore, Maryland, presenting a realistic depiction of urban life. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Money Heist is a Spanish series revolving around a group of criminals as they plan and execute elaborate heists in Spain. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games, set in Mumbai, follows a troubled police officer as he pursues an elusive crime lord, exploring themes of corruption and morality. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur set in the lawless town of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, follows two brothers who become entangled in crime and politics. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur is an epic crime saga spanning generations and explores power struggles between rival families in Wasseypur. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Check out the most expensive celeb shaadis
Find Out More