Top 10 crime thriller Hindi web series on Netflix, MX Player and more OTT
Jan 29, 2024
Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is the continuation of the Criminal Justice series. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Apharan is a crime thriller about a cop framed for kidnapping. On JioCinema.
High is a crime thriller that revolves around the dark side of the entertainment industry. On MX Player.
Undekhi is a crime thriller that explores the murder of a cop’s son and the events afterwards. On SonyLIV.
A murder mystery of a cop investigating the murder of a wealthy family's patriarch on the night of his wedding. Watch Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix.
Grahan is a crime drama set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On Disney+ Hotstar.
My Sassy Girl's Korean humour got lost in translation in Ugly Aur Pagli. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Flesh delves into human trafficking and the challenges faced by law enforcement. On JioCinema.
Kaushiki follows a group of friends hiding dark secrets and the consequences that follow. On Viu.
Candy is centered around an ex-cop who takes a job at an old-age home, only to get entangled in a murder mystery. On JioCinema.
The Great Indian Murder a crime thriller with a hint of mystery behind the investigation of the murder of a famous industrialist. On Disney+ Hotstar.
