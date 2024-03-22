Top 10 crime thrillers based on real life stories to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
Raman Raghav 2.0 on Amazon Prime Video is about serial killer Raman Raghav.
The Attacks of 26/11 on Amazon Prime Video is based on the terrorist attack in Mumbai.
Shootout At Wadala on Amazon Prime Video is based on the real life don Manya Surve.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai on Disney Plus Hotstar is based on Mumbai’s mafia don Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.
No One Killed Jessica on Netflix is based on Jessica Lal’s murder case.
Special 26 on JioCinema is about fake CBI conducting IT raids on corrupt officers.
Shootout At Lokhandwala on Amazon Prime Video is based on 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout.
Gangs of Wasseypur on Netflix is based on the story of coal mafia.
Talvar on Disney Plus Hotstar is based on Noida’s double murder case.
Black Friday by Anurag Kashyap is on Disney+Hotstar. The film about 1993 Mumbai bomb blast was initially banned from releasing. Now it is a cult classic.
