Top 10 crime thrillers on OTT that are a must-watch
Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024
Abhay (ZEE5): An unconventional and intelligent police detective battles his personal demons while solving intricate cases in this criminal procedural series.
The compelling espionage thriller Special Ops (Disney+ Hotstar) follows an intelligence officer as he oversees a clandestine mission to find the terrorist mastermind behind several incidents.
Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video) is a grimy investigative thriller that explores issues of crime, corruption, and power dynamics while probing society's shadowy underbelly.
In the psychological thriller Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (Voot Select), two forensic specialists battle their personal demons while hunting down a serial killer who draws inspiration from ancient mythology.
Aarya (Disney+ Hotstar): In order to protect her family when her husband is assassinated, Aarya is compelled to take over his illicit pharmaceutical company, which thrusts her into a dangerous and criminal environment.
In the suspenseful thriller Breathe (available on Amazon Prime Video), a desperate father tries to keep his terminally ill son alive by committing a string of crimes, but a vigilant police officer is following him closely.
Criminal Justice (Disney+ Hotstar): A legal thriller that traces the path of a regular man facing a horrific criminal accusation through the intricacies of the Indian legal system.
Delhi Crime (Netflix): This show, which is based on actual events, chronicles the investigation into the highly publicized 2012 Delhi gang rape case.
Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur follows rival families engaged in the illegal guns and narcotics trade in the lawless hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in violent and fierce power battles.
Sacred Games (Netflix): A violent crime thriller that chronicles the decades-long game of cat and mouse between a criminal overlord and a damaged police detective.
