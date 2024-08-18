Top 10 crime thrillers to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2024

Here is a list of top crime thrillers that will leave you glued to the screens.

Aditya Roy Kapoor's The Night Manager can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Mai on Netflix will leave you teary-eyed.

Inspector Rishi streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story about a crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan.

Kohrra is a masterpiece that you should watch now on Netflix.

Killer Soup on Netflix is a story about Swathi who dreams of owning a restaurant.

Tooth Pari stars Tanya Maniktala, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Sikander Kher in main roles. On Netflix.

7

Undekhi on SonyLiv is a web series that showcases the perfect story of power, revenge and love.

Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is about a serial killer.

