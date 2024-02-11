Top 10 critically acclaimed Malayalam movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Iratta movie on Netflix is about an investigation revolving around a cop's sudden death. It received critical acclaim and has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

Tovino Thomas' movie 2018 is about devastating floods in Kerala. It received wide appraise and also an 8.4 rating on IMDb. It is on SonyLiv.

The Great Indian Kitchen is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a woman who doesn't fit in the mould set by the society for a married lady.

Kumbalangi Nights on Amazon Prime Video has an IMDb rating of 8.5. Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and more stalwarts are a part of the film.

Bhoothakaalam is a Malayalam horror mystery film. It's story revolves around mother-son who question their sanity when they experience mysterious things. It is on SonyLiv.

Kaathal – The Core is a recent Malayalam release starring Mammootty in which he plays a closeted gay character. It received thumbs up from all. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Premam movie on Disney+Hotstar has 8.3 rating. It is a coming of age romantic drama starring Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi and more.

Angamaly Diaries on Netflix is one of the most-popular Malayalam movies. It is about Vincent Pepe accidentally committing a crime.

Bangalore Days is a sweet drama revolving around cousins moving to Bangalore and facing challenges. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal is on Amazon Prime Video. It is considered to be the best murder mystery thriller ever.

