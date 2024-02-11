Top 10 critically acclaimed Malayalam movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
Iratta movie on Netflix is about an investigation revolving around a cop's sudden death. It received critical acclaim and has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tovino Thomas' movie 2018 is about devastating floods in Kerala. It received wide appraise and also an 8.4 rating on IMDb. It is on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Kitchen is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a woman who doesn't fit in the mould set by the society for a married lady.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbalangi Nights on Amazon Prime Video has an IMDb rating of 8.5. Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and more stalwarts are a part of the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoothakaalam is a Malayalam horror mystery film. It's story revolves around mother-son who question their sanity when they experience mysterious things. It is on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaathal – The Core is a recent Malayalam release starring Mammootty in which he plays a closeted gay character. It received thumbs up from all. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Premam movie on Disney+Hotstar has 8.3 rating. It is a coming of age romantic drama starring Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angamaly Diaries on Netflix is one of the most-popular Malayalam movies. It is about Vincent Pepe accidentally committing a crime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bangalore Days is a sweet drama revolving around cousins moving to Bangalore and facing challenges. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal is on Amazon Prime Video. It is considered to be the best murder mystery thriller ever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bhashak, Guntur Kaaram and more Top 10 trending movies, web series on Netflix
Find Out More