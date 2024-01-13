Top 10 critically acclaimed movies on Netflix that are a must-watch

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024

Society of the Snow is one of the newer releases on Netflix that follows the story of a group of people trying to survive in the cold after a plane crash.

The Platform is a psychological thriller about a platform of food that leads to a rebellion in jail.

The Killer is the story who battles against his employers and himself after a fateful miss.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery featuring Sanya Malhotra in the role of a policewoman is a drama-comedy of two jackfruits disappearing.

Lust Stories 2 is the sequel of the first part, following the story of 4 directors as they explore love, sex, and desire through short stories.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick sees him in the role of a teacher as he trains a bunch of graduates for a difficult mission.

RRR follows the story of 2 Indian freedom revolutionists during the time of British rule.

Article 15 portrays the grim realities of caste discrimination when an upright cop ventures into India’s heartland.

Darlings is about a wife taking revenge on her abusive husband with the help of her mother.

The Black Phone is a horror movie about a kidnapped boy who gets help from the previous victim of the kidnapper.

