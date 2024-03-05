Top 10 dark comedy films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Dev D on Netflix is one of the best dark comedy films ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludo on Netflix is about four different stories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalakaandi on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a man who gets to know he will die soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darlings on Netflix is about a woman who seeks revenge from her abusive husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun on Netflix is about a blind man who witnesses a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blackmail on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who seeks revenge from his cheating wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monica, O My Darling on Netflix is about a man who plans a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lipstick Under My Burkha on Amazon Prime Video is about secret lives of woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Belly on Netflix will take you on a laugh riot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bala on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a man who suffers baldness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitaan on Netflix is a dark comedy film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Amazon Prime Video is about photographers who accidently captured a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Tendulkar sets fashion goals with her bright red lehenga look

 

 Find Out More