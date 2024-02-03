Top 10 dark comedy movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Dev D was the modern adaptation of Devdas, breaking societal taboos on romantic relationships, exploring narcotics, and humour on Netflix.
Delhi Belly is Abhinay Deo's masterpiece follows three roommates entangled with outlaws, providing a unique experience on Netflix.
Toilet paper salesman's discovery of his wife's affair leads to a hilarious blackmail loop in Blackmail on Prime Video.
Super Deluxe, a dark comedy intertwining stories on murder, cheating, and transgender issues, skillfully presented with humour on Netflix.
Purmy's life turns chaotic after a wrongful detention linked to his son's kidnapping, Operation Alamelamma is a must-watch dark comedy on YouTube.
Ludo follows interconnected stories that blend comedy, drama, and romance, offering a delightful mix with occasional intense events on Netflix.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a cult classic portraying 2 photographers accidentally capturing a murder while exposing Bombay's real estate corruption on Prime Video.
Shaitan follows five drug-addicted friends stage a kidnapping, creating one of the best dark comedies available on Netflix.
Saif Ali Khan's teetotaler character discovers stomach cancer, offering a compelling storyline in Kaalakaandi on Hotstar.
Darlings is a sociological thriller addressing domestic abuse with an activist's perspective, encouraging women to stand against patriarchy on Netflix.
