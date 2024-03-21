Top 10 dark comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir dark comedy film that you can watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blackmail on Amazon Prime Video is about a husband taking revenge from his cheating wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Belly on Netflix is a comedy-drama about three flatmates.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ludo on Netflix has four interesting stories that are related to fate in the game.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lipstick Under My Burkha streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about four women.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings on Netflix is about a woman standing against her abusive husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Amazon Prime Video will keep you hooked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar is about a young girl entering a drug peddling business.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalankaandi on Disney+ Hotstar is about a teetotaller who gets to know about his stomach cancer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun on Netflix is about a blind pianist who witnesses murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 South Indian films banned out of India but are available on OTT
Find Out More