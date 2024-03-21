Top 10 dark comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir dark comedy film that you can watch on Netflix.

Blackmail on Amazon Prime Video is about a husband taking revenge from his cheating wife.

Delhi Belly on Netflix is a comedy-drama about three flatmates.

Ludo on Netflix has four interesting stories that are related to fate in the game.

Lipstick Under My Burkha streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about four women.

Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings on Netflix is about a woman standing against her abusive husband.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Amazon Prime Video will keep you hooked.

Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar is about a young girl entering a drug peddling business.

Kaalankaandi on Disney+ Hotstar is about a teetotaller who gets to know about his stomach cancer.

Andhadhun on Netflix is about a blind pianist who witnesses murder.

