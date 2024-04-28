Top 10 darkest movies of Bollywood that you can watch online

Nishant | Apr 28, 2024

Maqbool is a haunting adaptation of Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld. On Prime Video.

Satya, a gritty portrayal of Mumbai gangsters, exploring corruption and violence. On Sony Liv.

Aamir is a disturbing yet thought-provoking story about a lynching and its aftermath. On YouTube.

Ugly, a neo-noir thriller that delves into the darkness of human nature when a child goes missing. On Hotstar.

Raman Raghav 2.0 is based on the real-life serial killer Raman Raghav, this film explores the psyche of a murderer. On Zee5.

Masaan is a poignant film about love, loss, and the rigidity of caste in modern India. On Hotstar.

A Wednesday is a suspenseful thriller tackling terrorism and the cost of security. On Netflix.

Ek Hasina Thi, a psychological thriller follows a troubled woman seeking revenge for her past. On Prime VIdeo.

Gulaal follows the harrowing story of a student who witnesses deception, homicide, and crime after being elected as a general secretary. On Prime Video.

Kaalakaandi follows Rileen suffering from stomach cancer and decides to live his life to the fullest with all the time he has. On Hotstar.

