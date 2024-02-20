Top 10 dating shows to get you pumped about love on OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is about American partners move abroad to be with their foreign fiancés. On Prime Video.

Singles use a matchmaking algorithm to find their perfect match in Are You the One? on Hulu.

Celebs Go Dating follows British celebs as they go on dates with each other in hopes of finding love. On YouTube.

Dating Around follows people going on first dates with no eliminations or competition. On Netflix.

A single person dates a pool of contestants and chooses a winner in The Bachelor/Bachelorette. On ABC.

Matchmaker Sima Aunty helps Indian singles find spouses in Indian Matchmaking. On Netflix.

Love Is Blind follows singles who get engaged in pods without seeing each other and then live together. On Netflix.

Islanders couple up and compete for cash and prizes in Love Island. On Prime Video.

People on the autism spectrum navigate the dating world in Love on the Spectrum. On Netflix.

The Courtship follows a woman who searches for love in a Regency-era setting. On Prime Video.

