Top 10 dating shows to get you pumped about love on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is about American partners move abroad to be with their foreign fiancés. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singles use a matchmaking algorithm to find their perfect match in Are You the One? on Hulu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Celebs Go Dating follows British celebs as they go on dates with each other in hopes of finding love. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dating Around follows people going on first dates with no eliminations or competition. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A single person dates a pool of contestants and chooses a winner in The Bachelor/Bachelorette. On ABC.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Matchmaker Sima Aunty helps Indian singles find spouses in Indian Matchmaking. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Is Blind follows singles who get engaged in pods without seeing each other and then live together. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Islanders couple up and compete for cash and prizes in Love Island. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People on the autism spectrum navigate the dating world in Love on the Spectrum. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Courtship follows a woman who searches for love in a Regency-era setting. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Telugu movies on OTT that redefined cinema
Find Out More