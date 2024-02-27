Top 10 detective dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Bosch on Prime Video is about detective Harry who plans to eradicate LA's criminal underworld.
Marcella on Netflix is about detective who reopens old cases and deals with mysterious revelations.
Hinterland on Prime Video is about detective who solves crimes in rugged landscapes.
The Killing on Netflix is about detective investigating crime and murder cases.
True Detective on Disney Plus Hotstar is about detective who explores battles between personal and professional lives.
The Fall on Netflix is about a detective and a serial killer.
Broadchruch on Prime Video is about detectives investiagting a young boy's murder.
Luther on Prime Video is about DCI John Luther who takes up cases and also battles his own demons.
Mindhunter on Netflix is about a FBI agent who studies criminal minds to understand and solve crimes.
Sherlock Holmes on Prime Video is about the detective's thrilling escapades.
