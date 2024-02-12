Top 10 detective movies and web series on Amazon Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Talwar is a courtroom drama with two contrasting investigations into a teen girl's murder, based on the real-life story of the Talwar double murder case. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, set in 1940s Calcutta. The movie follows the adventures of young detective Byomkesh Bakshi, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Quirky detective Manorama investigates a film actress's murder in this black comedy mystery. Manorama Six Feet Under features Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jagga Jasoos is a coming-of-age comedy-drama where a stuttering detective Jagga searches for his missing foster father. Stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, a Telugu movie following a quirky detective called Sai Srinivasa Athreya, investigating a series of murders. On MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baadshah follows a petty thief Raj impersonates a police officer to woo a woman, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oru CBI Diary Kurippu is a Malayalam crime thriller of a CBI officer who investigates a high-profile corruption case. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thupparivaalan is a Tamil action comedy of private detective Vishnu investigating a police officer's murder. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bell Bottom, set in 1980s. Undercover agent Bell Bottom rescues Indian hostages from Pakistan. Stars Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Faster Fene, a Telugu movie about a private detective Fene investigates the kidnapping of a businessman's daughter. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood folk songs to ward off Monday morning blues
Find Out More