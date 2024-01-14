Top 10 disaster movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Kedarnath is a fictional love story that is based on the real-life disaster of the 2013 Uttrakhand floods. On Zee5.
2018 follows the life-threatening floods of Kerala and how people came together to minimize the damage.
Following the 2010 Copiapó mining disaster, 33 is a movie that is based on the 33 miners stuck inside the San Jose mine for 69 days. On JioCinema.
Similarly, Mission Raniganj is also based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal, and how the 65 trapped workers were rescued. On Netflix.
2012 is one of the movies that made people think that the world might end in 2012, following a man’s quest to save his family amid apocalyptic events on Prime Video.
San Andreas, a couple tries their best to save their daughter after a massive earthquake. On Prime Video.
Chernobyl: Abyss is the heroic story of the fireman during the Chernobyl disaster who put their life on the line to save the lives of many others. On Netflix.
3 astronauts are sent on a mission to disrupt the course of the moon which is falling towards earth. On Prime Video.
The Day After Tomorrow follows a dad trying his best to save his child amid an apocalyptic worldwide storm. On Prime Video.
Pandora is a movie based on the explosion of a nuclear power plant due to an earthquake. On Netflix.
