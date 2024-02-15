Top 10 Disney Plus Hotstar specials web series that make for an interesting watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Karmma Calling starring Raveena Tandon is the latest addition to Hotstar Specials. It is a revenge drama as Indrani Kothari is out to punish all those who wronged her.
The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. It is the Hindi adaptation of the series of the same name. It is a thriller that will keep you hooked.
Human is a nerve-wrecking tale of a big medical scam revolving around drug testing on humans.
The Trial is a legal drama featuring Kajol. It is adopted from The Good Wife. The story revolves around a lady who has to take charge of the family after husband gets imprisoned.
The Great Indian Murder is about a killing that takes place at a party. All the guests are suspects but who is the murderer?
City of Dreams is about siblings fighting each other to rule the throne. The political drama is engaging.
Sultan of Delhi is about a man named Arjun Bhatia from Lahore who wants to become the ruler of Delhi. It is an entertaining crime thriller.
Criminal Justice has three seasons. The crime dramas are entertaining, engaging and thrilling with Pankaj Tripathi playing a lawyer.
The Freelancer has Mohit Raina in the lead. It is about an ex-cop tasked to rescue a girl from Syria.
Kaala has money laundering as the plot. An IB officer is tasked to crack the case.
