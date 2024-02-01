Top 10 documentaries about paranormal activities on Netflix that'll leave you horror-struck
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Unsolved Mysteries (2020): This revival of the beloved series delves into enigmatic true crime cases, disappearances, and paranormal activities.
Surviving Death (2021): This documentary series explores the idea of life after death by telling firsthand accounts of reincarnation, mediumship, and near-death experiences.
Crime Scene: The Cecil Hotel Vanishing (2021): This explores the unexplained death of Elisa Lam, a lady who was in Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, a hotel with a past filled with murders, suicides, and paranormal activity.
In the 2018 series Haunted, actual people relate their terrifying encounters with ghosts, demons, and other paranormal beings.
In the 2020 short documentary John Was Trying to Contact Aliens, John Shepherd is profiled as a guy who attempted to contact extraterrestrials for thirty years via his home-made radio station in Michigan.
The 2016 documentary Hostage to the Devil explores the life and career of controversial Catholic priest and exorcist Malachi Martin, who is claimed to have fought the powers of evil for many years.
The Nightmare (2015) is a documentary that delves into the phenomena of sleep paralysis, a disorder that renders individuals unable to move or talk and leads them to experience horrific hallucinations and sensations.
The documentary MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (2023) delves into the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared in 2014 while carrying 239 passengers.
Ancient Apocalypse (2022): This documentary looks at the remains of past civilizations that perished in catastrophic catastrophes like the Maya collapse and the disease that struck Athens.
The UnXplained with William Shatner (2019): William Shatner is the host of this show, which delves into global mysteries like age-old curses, healing miracles, and psychic powers.
