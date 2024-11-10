Top 10 Don Lee movies to watch on OTT for full-on entertainment
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 10, 2024
Korean actor Ma Dong-seok also known as Don Lee has made it to the headlines in India as rumours are rife that he is going feature in Prabhas' next movie.
It is not confirmed yet but he shared a picture of Prabhas on social media dropping a hint. Here's a look at Don Lee's best films.
Train to Busan is one of the best film stars Don Lee. It is about passengers on a train that is attacked by zombies. Watch it on JioCinema.
The Roundup has Don Lee playing Detective Ma Seok-do who goes on a mission to Vietnam. It is on JioCinema.
The Outlaws is said to be based on real events. The film on Amazon Prime Video is about detectives trying to keep peace between Korean and Chinese gangs.
The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil is about a cop and a goon joining forces to catch a serial killer. It is on MX Player.
Badland Hunters is on Netflix. It is a survival drama with people stuck in apocalyptic wasteland post an earthquake.
Unstoppable on Netflix is about a retired gangster going back to the world of crime to hunt his missing wife.
The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos is on Apple TV and YouTube. The story revolves around a task force assigned a mission to bring the escaped criminals back.
Derailed is available on PLEX. It is about a group of runaways who form bonds as they face several challenges.
