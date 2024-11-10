Top 10 Don Lee movies to watch on OTT for full-on entertainment

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2024

Korean actor Ma Dong-seok also known as Don Lee has made it to the headlines in India as rumours are rife that he is going feature in Prabhas' next movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is not confirmed yet but he shared a picture of Prabhas on social media dropping a hint. Here's a look at Don Lee's best films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Train to Busan is one of the best film stars Don Lee. It is about passengers on a train that is attacked by zombies. Watch it on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Roundup has Don Lee playing Detective Ma Seok-do who goes on a mission to Vietnam. It is on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Outlaws is said to be based on real events. The film on Amazon Prime Video is about detectives trying to keep peace between Korean and Chinese gangs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil is about a cop and a goon joining forces to catch a serial killer. It is on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badland Hunters is on Netflix. It is a survival drama with people stuck in apocalyptic wasteland post an earthquake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unstoppable on Netflix is about a retired gangster going back to the world of crime to hunt his missing wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos is on Apple TV and YouTube. The story revolves around a task force assigned a mission to bring the escaped criminals back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Derailed is available on PLEX. It is about a group of runaways who form bonds as they face several challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 stunning Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela's pictures that will make you drool

 

 Find Out More