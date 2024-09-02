Top 10 edge-of-the-seat Malayalam crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you intrigued
Nikita Thakkar

Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 02, 2024
Joji is a Malayalam language crime thriller starring Fahadh Faasil. It is about an engineering dropout who simply wants to become rich. Watch on Prime Video.
Kuttavum Shikshayum is on Netflix. It is about a team of cops investigating jewellery theft case.
Ini Utharam on Zee5 is about a woman confessing to a crime. But she even claims that a cop is her partner in crime.
Anjaam Pathiraa is on Aha. Serial killings take place in Kerala and a criminologist has to solve the mystery.
Kurup is on Netflix. The film is based on fugitive and a con artist Sukumara Kurup. It stars Dulquer Salmaan.
Jana Gana Mana is on Netflix. The film revolves around the death of a professor and the shocking motive behind it.
A Violent Tale is on MX Player. It has 8.4 rating on IMDb. Lives of many get intertwined due to violence.
Tovino Thomas' Forensic is a psychological thriller about a medico-legal tasked to find a serial killer. Watch on Netflix.
Salute on SonyLiv is about a cop who is haunted by a past case and is making efforts to unravel the truth.
Twenty One Gms is about a cop who unearths shocking truths while investigating a case. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
