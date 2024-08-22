Top 10 edge-of-the-seat South Indian revenge sagas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 22, 2024
Maharaja on Netflix starring Vijay Sethupathi is a spine-chilling thriller about a father who seeks revenge from those who molested his daughter.
Source:
Saani Kaayidham is a revenge drama revolving around a brother-sister duo seeking revenge after injustice is caused to family. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Eega is a fun tale of a revenge about a man who reincarnates as a fly and seeks revenge from those who killed him. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Rangasthalam is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a period drama revolving around a man who goes against the corrupt.
Source:
In anger, a farmer's son kills upper-caste landlord's son in Asuran. Starring Dhanush, the film is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Yevadu is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a man who gets a new identity after suffering burns. He then seeks revenge for his girlfriend's murder.
Source:
Vada Chennai is a gangster drama that is quite entertaining and has revenge as its crux. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Imaikkaa Nodigal revolves around a police officer cracking down a serial killer who is targeting her family. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Vikram is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a special agent investigating a case that leads him to a drug kingpin.
Source:
Suriya's blockbuster hit Ghajini is on SunNXT. It is about a man suffering from short-term memory loss avenging his girlfriend's death.
Source:
