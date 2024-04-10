Top 10 edge-of-the-seat thrillers on OTT that will leave you breathless
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
Johnny Gaddar is a neo-noir crime thriller about a gangster who seeks revenge against his former allies. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
NH10, a road thriller about a couple on a road trip who encounter a dangerous group of criminals. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja is a biopic of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who was killed while saving passengers on a hijacked plane. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai is a neo-noir crime thriller about a police inspector investigating a high-profile murder. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Silence… Can You Hear It? is a psychological thriller on Zee5 about a couple who move into a new house that seems to be haunted.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Girl On The Train is another psychological thriller movie about a woman who witnesses a shocking event from her train window. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
AK vs. AK, a courtroom thriller with a director and a film critic locked in a legal battle, also on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul is a thriller with horror elements on Netflix about a young woman who returns to her childhood home and uncovers a dark family secret.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq is a suspenseful movie about a woman who becomes entangled in a murder mystery after a stranger enters her apartment. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Freddy follows a shy and socially awkward dentist who becomes obsessed with a woman. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Hania Aamir: Top 9 Pakistani actresses giving fashion inspo for Eid
Find Out More