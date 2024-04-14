Top 10 edgy and dark Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Beyond Evil is on Viki. The story revolves around two policemen who trying to solve case of mysterious murders.
My Name on Netflix is about a girl who joins hands with a crime lord to seek revenge of her father's death.
Stranger on MX Player is dark, edgy and chilling. A female prosecutor bravely fights against the corruption.
Save Me season 1 is on Prime Video. The story has a backdrop of a cult working out through a church.
Hellbound on Netflix is nerve wrecking as unearthly beings threaten the humanity.
Flower of Evil is on Viki. It is about a detective living under a disguise and having a family.
Through the Darkness is a 2022 series available to watch on Viki. It is about a criminal profiler getting into the psyche of criminals to understand the motive.
Memorist is on Viki. A man with superpowers to read people's mind helps in solving cases.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is on Netflix and delves into the psyche of an author who writes dark stories for children.
The Glory is a revenge drama. It is a thrilling story of a woman who returns to seek revenge from those who bullied her in school.
