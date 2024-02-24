Top 10 emotional movies about family to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum on Prime Video is the classic cult film that has managed to win hearts.

Kal Ho Naa Ho on Netflix is about Aman, Naina and Rohit.

Dil Dhadakne Do on Netflix is about family relations and its dynamics.

Mom on Netflix stars late actress Sridevi in main roles and the story will keep you hooked.

Agneepath on Netflix stars Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and late actor Rishi Kapoor in main roles.

Piku on SonyLIV is about the relationship between a father and a daughter.

The Sky Is Pink on Netflix is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

Dear Zindagi on Netflix stars Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in main roles.

Devdas on JioCinema is a story of Devdas who wants to marry Paro but his family prohibits him from marrying her.

Kapoor and Sons on Netflix is about two brothers and their ongoing family problems.

