Top 10 emotional movies on OTT which will leave you in tears
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Satyaprem Ki Katha is a modern love story combined with an emotional ride. On Prime Video.
Rockstar showcases Ranbir's exceptional performance in a poignant narrative with a heart-touching climax. On JioCinema.
We Are Family is a blend of entertainment and emotion, about a divorced woman ensuring her kids' happiness. On Netflix.
Kai Po Che explores the lives of three friends set against the backdrop of Gujarat in 2001. On Netflix.
Anand is about a terminally ill man who embraces life with positivity despite knowing his impending death. On YouTube.
Veer-Zaara narrates a cross-border love story marked by sacrifice and selflessness highlighting the power of love. On Prime Video.
Lakshya portrays the journey of self-discovery, highlighting the contrast between personal struggles and the realities of war. On Netflix.
Sadma tells the story of a caretaker's love for a woman with amnesia, leading to heartbreak. On YouTube.
Dil Bechara is a romance between two young cancer patients, celebrating life amid tragedy. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Masaan delves into the complexities of loss, casteism, and young love. On Disney+ Hotstar.
