Top 10 engaging but scary movies about psychopaths on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, an investment banker who is secretly a brutal killer. On Prime Video.

Joker revolves around a mentally ill Arthur Fleck who transforms into the chaotic Joker. On Jio Cinema.

No Country for Old Men, a war veteran finds money and is pursued by a ruthless hitman. On Prime Video.

Raman Raghav 2.0 is inspired by a real-life psychopathic serial killer who targets police officers. On Netflix.

Shutter Island on Netflix follows a US Marshal investigating a missing patient on a mysterious island.

Dushman, a remake of Eye for an Eye is a revenge story against a psychopath who rapes and kills. On Prime Video.

Bronson is a biopic about violent criminal Charles Bronson. On Prime Video.

Sarika becomes psychotic after getting falsely framed by her lover in the movie, Ek Hasina Thi on Prime Video.

Seven Psychopaths on Prime Video follows a struggling screenwriter who gets caught up with criminals.

M3gan revolves around a lifelike humanoid doll designed by a robotics engineer who turns deadly.

