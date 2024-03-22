Top 10 engaging but scary movies about psychopaths on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, an investment banker who is secretly a brutal killer. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Joker revolves around a mentally ill Arthur Fleck who transforms into the chaotic Joker. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Country for Old Men, a war veteran finds money and is pursued by a ruthless hitman. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav 2.0 is inspired by a real-life psychopathic serial killer who targets police officers. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shutter Island on Netflix follows a US Marshal investigating a missing patient on a mysterious island.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dushman, a remake of Eye for an Eye is a revenge story against a psychopath who rapes and kills. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bronson is a biopic about violent criminal Charles Bronson. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarika becomes psychotic after getting falsely framed by her lover in the movie, Ek Hasina Thi on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Seven Psychopaths on Prime Video follows a struggling screenwriter who gets caught up with criminals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
M3gan revolves around a lifelike humanoid doll designed by a robotics engineer who turns deadly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian blockbuster movies inspired by Korean dramas
Find Out More