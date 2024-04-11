Top 10 English comedies on Netflix and more OTT you’d enjoy more than Bollywood films
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 11, 2024
Senior Year is a 2022 comedy-drama movie about a high school student who falls into a coma just before her prom and wakes up years later. Watch it on Netflix.
Jump Street on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video is about two high school friends becoming police officers who go undercover as students for a drug bust mission.
Polite Society is an action comedy movie about Ria who wants to save her sister Lena after she gives up on her dream to get married. Watch it on JioCinema.
Dumb and Dumber is a 1994 comedy-drama movie starring Jim Carry and Jeff Daniels. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Elf is a family comedy movie starring Will Ferrel as the Elf. Watch it on Netflix.
And then we have Bridesmaids, a romance comedy movie on JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video about two bridesmaids of a bride who can't see eye to eye with each other.
We're The Millers is quite known amongst the fans. Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts starrer is on Amazon Prime Video.
White Chicks starring Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans is too hilarious. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video now!
The comedy mystery movie The Hangover stars Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms in the lead role. Check it out on JioCinema.
Oscar winner Poor Things is also on the list. Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe starrer is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
