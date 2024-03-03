Top 10 English films on Netflix and more OTT you can finish watching in 2 hours
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
I Lost My Body: An expressive and creative animated film that uses the journey of a severed hand to explore themes of love, grief, and self-discovery.
Paris is Burning is a ground-breaking documentary that provides a colorful and perceptive look into the late 1980s drag gala scene in New York City.
Locke: A man's life falls apart after a string of phone calls while he is driving in this suspenseful and gripping thriller that takes place entirely inside an automobile.
Frances Ha is a delightful and reflective comedy-drama that centers on an eccentric New Yorker juggling friendship, love, and pursuing her aspirations.
Creep 2 is a terrifying found-footage horror film that blurs the boundaries between fact and fiction by going further into the deranged thoughts of a serial killer.
A humorous and insightful take on the horror genre, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil depicts a comical miscommunication between a bunch of college students and well-meaning hillbillies.
A compelling documentary titled "Searching for Sugar Man" delves into the mysterious life story of singer Rodriguez and his surprising rise to prominence.
Monsters, Inc. is a touching Pixar classic that shows the value of friendship and empathy by immersing viewers in a world of monsters who gain power by frightening children.
Lost in Translation is a somber and reflective drama that takes place in Tokyo and explores the strange bond that forms between two lost souls who are traveling to a strange country.
A wonderful stop-motion animated movie called Chicken Run follows some hens as they devise a bold strategy to escape from a farm.
