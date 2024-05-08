Top 10 English movies with the most emotional endings on OTT
In Schindler's List, the emotional ending occurs as Schindler realizes the impact of his actions and bids farewell to the Jewish workers he saved. On Netflix.
Life is Beautiful reaches its emotional climax with Guido's sacrifice to protect his son in the concentration camp. On Prime VIdeo.
The Shawshank Redemption ends on a hopeful note as Andy escapes from Shawshank Prison and reunites with Red on the beach. On Netflix.
The final moments of Titanic are deeply emotional as Rose lets go of Jack's hand and he sinks into the ocean. On Hotstar.
Forrest Gump concludes with Forrest's tender farewell to Jenny at her grave, followed by heartfelt moments with his son. On Netflix.
In The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, the tragic ending unfolds as Bruno and Shmuel meet their fate in the gas chamber. On Netflix.
Atonement reveals the impact of Briony's actions on the lives of Robbie and Cecilia, leading to a bittersweet conclusion. On Jio Cinema.
Grave of the Fireflies concludes with the devastating demise of Seita and Setsuko due to starvation, highlighting the harsh realities of war. On Prime Video.
Marley & Me ends with the emotional farewell to Marley as the family bids goodbye to their beloved dog. On Prime Video.
In La La Land, the emotional ending sees Mia and Sebastian's paths diverge as they pursue their dreams. On Prime Video.
