Top 10 English murder mystery movies dubbed in Hindi available on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 24, 2024
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is on Netflix. A gang of friends chill on a private island but one of them dies leading to an investigation.
Luther: The Fallen Sun is also available in Hindi on Netflix. A detective breaks out of prison to find a serial killer.
7 Women and a Murder is a murder mystery revolving around 7 woman who are suspect in a murder case. Watch on Netflix.
Murder on the Orient Express dubbed in Hindi is on Disney+Hotstar. Detective Hercule Poirot solves a murder case that takes place on a train.
The Pale Blue Eye is a mystery thriller on Netflix. Veteran detective and cadet solve shocking murder cases.
Death on the Nile on Disney+Hotstar is thrilling, entertaining and how. It is about a search of a murderer on a streamer.
The Da Vinci Code is one of the best murder mystery ever. Dubbed in Hindi, watch it on Netflix.
Gone-Girl 3
Anatomy of Murder is on Prime Video. The film is about a woman who is suspected of her husband's murder. It is in Hindi, English and other languages.
Consecration is a chilling murder mystery to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
