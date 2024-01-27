Top 10 enthralling love triangles to watch on Netflix, JioCinema on other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara features a love triangle with Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, and Imran Khan. On Prime Video.
A heartwarming tale of love involving a speech and hearing-impaired boy and an autistic girl with a third wheel. Watch Barfi! on Netflix.
Cocktail is a modern and hip love triangle involving a casanova caught between a party girl and a traditional woman. On JioCinema.
Ishqiya is an unconventional love triangle featuring Vidya Balan plays a woman manipulating two lovesick men for her own gain. On Prime Video.
A comedy movie involving Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham pretending to be gay to woo Priyanka Chopra. Watch Dostana on Netflix.
Gangster features Kangna Ranaut shares chemistry in a love triangle involving a singer, an alcoholic, and a gangster. On Prime Video.
Kal Ho Na Ho is a Karan Johar's tearjerker with Shah Rukh Khan dying of a heart condition but also is entangled in a love triangle. On Netflix.
The classic tale of a love triangle between Devdas, Paro, and Chandramukhi in Devdas. On JioCinema.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tale of a girl torn between an immature boyfriend and a stoic husband. On JioCinema.
