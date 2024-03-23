Top 10 epic chase movies to stream on Prime Video, Jio Cinema and other OTT
Nishant
| Mar 23, 2024
The Matrix follows a computer hacker, racing through a simulated world during a mind-bending chase scene. On Jio Cinema.
Kingsman: The Secret Service follows a young recruit who joins a secret service agency in a stylish chase scene. On Netflix.
Baby Driver revolves around a talented getaway driver executing exciting car chases. On SonyLIV.
Action thriller, War boasts a thrilling motorcycle chase sequence through the crowded alleys of Ladakh. On Prime Video.
Rush, Formula One driver James Hunt and Niki Lauda engage in a thrilling racing rivalry. On Prime Video.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout follows Tom Cruise as he performs death-defying stunts as Ethan Hunt while racing against time.
Mad Max: Fury Road follows Max Rockatansky escaping a warlord in a high-octane chase across a wasteland. On Prime Video.
Dhoom franchise features high-octane motorbike chases through Mumbai's streets. On Prime Video.
The Terminator follows a cyborg assassin who chases Sarah Connor through a Los Angeles storm drain. On Prime Video.
