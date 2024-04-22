Top 10 evergreen Bollywood films for all age groups on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Dil Chahta Hai: A timeless story of friendship, love, and self-discovery, it revolutionized Bollywood with its representation of contemporary youth and urban relationships.

Sholay: With its recognizable characters and catchy dialogue, this Bollywood classic sets the bar for action-packed entertainment.

Om Shanti Om: It transports us through Bollywood's glitz and glamour while blending nostalgia and fantasy to tell a story of love and rebirth that spans generations.

Lagaan: A victory of the human spirit, it is a visually stunning film that inspires and amuses while fusing athletics, patriotism, and social justice.

Chak De India is a powerful and inspirational film that honors the victory of the underdog as well as the spirit of cooperation and fortitude in the face of hardship.

Mughal-e-Azam: A narrative of tragic love, lavish sets, and timeless music, this epic is mesmerizing in its scope and majesty.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun: This song emphasizes love, relationships, and the happiness of being together while encapsulating the essence of family ties and traditions.

Jab We Met: With its colorful characters and moving narrative, this voyage of self-discovery and love captivates us.

Mother India: A timeless masterpiece, it shows a mother's tenacity against the backdrop of rural India, signifying power, selflessness, and tradition.

DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge): An legendary love story that cuts beyond boundaries and cultures, it redefines romance for years to come.

