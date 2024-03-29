Top 10 evergreen movies to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 29, 2024
Dil Chahta Hai is a story about three friends trip. Watch on Netflix.
Rockstar is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Ranbir Kapoor. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Hera Pheri is an all-time classic comedy movie. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Cocktail is a heartwarming movie and can be watched on Jio Cinema.
Jab We Met stars Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in main roles. Watch on Amazon Prime Video
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Netflix is about friends' bachelor trip.
Tamasha features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Can be watched on Netflix.
Andaz Apna Apna on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best films ever.
Love Aaj Kal stars Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in main roles. Available on Jio Cinema.
3 Idiots revolves around three friends and their lives. Watch it on Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!
