Top 10 family entertainers to watch on OTT with your loved ones during Diwali 2024

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2024

Dangal is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is a biographical sports drama based on Geeta and Babita Phogat. It is inspiring and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Dhadakne Do is on Netflix. It is about a dysfunctional family learning a lot about each other when on a trip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about friendship, love, history and more. It also has a strong message to share.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Saath - Saath Hain on Zee5 is the typical family drama that talks about bonding between brothers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG – Oh My God! is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about an atheist Kanjilal who sues God after his shop is destroyed due to earthquake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is on Amazon Prime Video. The iconic family drama is best to watch with your loved ones. Raj and Simran's love story is still loved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is available on Netflix. The story revolves around a man who falls in love with his sister-in-law's sister.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video is fun, entertaining and interesting. It is a comedy drama revolving around three friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is on Netflix. The family drama has big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheja Fry movie is available on YouTube. Watch this movie during the festival for a great laugh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: A look at Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's timeless love story on their wedding anniversary

 

 Find Out More