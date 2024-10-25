Top 10 family entertainers to watch on OTT with your loved ones during Diwali 2024
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 25, 2024
Dangal is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is a biographical sports drama based on Geeta and Babita Phogat. It is inspiring and how.
Dil Dhadakne Do is on Netflix. It is about a dysfunctional family learning a lot about each other when on a trip.
Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about friendship, love, history and more. It also has a strong message to share.
Hum Saath - Saath Hain on Zee5 is the typical family drama that talks about bonding between brothers.
OMG – Oh My God! is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about an atheist Kanjilal who sues God after his shop is destroyed due to earthquake.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is on Amazon Prime Video. The iconic family drama is best to watch with your loved ones. Raj and Simran's love story is still loved.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is available on Netflix. The story revolves around a man who falls in love with his sister-in-law's sister.
3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video is fun, entertaining and interesting. It is a comedy drama revolving around three friends.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is on Netflix. The family drama has big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and others.
Bheja Fry movie is available on YouTube. Watch this movie during the festival for a great laugh.
