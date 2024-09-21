Top 10 family friendly comedy web series to stream on Amazon Prime Video, TVF Play and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2024

Panchayat on Prime Video is about a man who gets a job in village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humorously Yours is about a real life stand up comedian Vipul Goyal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Operation MBBS is a web show based on comedy. On Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TVF Pitchers on TVF Play is about 4 friends who become young entrepreneurs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

College Romance on TVF Play is one of the most popular web series to watch now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Immature streaming on MX Player will take you back in time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak is a comedy entertainer that will keep you hooked to the screens. On Sony LIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flames on MX Player is abotu 4 friends and their relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory on Netflix is a youth comedy entertainer web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Office on Disney Plus Hotstar is quite relatable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Here's how much these top celebs pay to their gym trainers

 

 Find Out More