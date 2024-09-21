Top 10 family friendly comedy web series to stream on Amazon Prime Video, TVF Play and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 21, 2024
Panchayat on Prime Video is about a man who gets a job in village.
Humorously Yours is about a real life stand up comedian Vipul Goyal.
Operation MBBS is a web show based on comedy. On Disney Plus Hotstar.
TVF Pitchers on TVF Play is about 4 friends who become young entrepreneurs.
College Romance on TVF Play is one of the most popular web series to watch now.
Immature streaming on MX Player will take you back in time.
Gullak is a comedy entertainer that will keep you hooked to the screens. On Sony LIV.
Flames on MX Player is abotu 4 friends and their relationships.
Kota Factory on Netflix is a youth comedy entertainer web series.
The Office on Disney Plus Hotstar is quite relatable.
