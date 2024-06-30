Top 10 family Korean dramas to stream on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 30, 2024
Revolutionary Sisters follows a family dealing with the aftermath of a mother's murder during her divorce. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marry Me Now revolves around the experiences and relationships of a multi-generational family. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Father Is Strange, a family's life is disrupted when a celebrity claims to be related to them. On Viki .
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What's With This Family revolves around a father dealing with his selfish children and their chaotic behavior. On VIki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Daughter Seo Young, a father and daughter navigating poverty and emotional struggles. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unexpected You follows a TV director whose marriage is complicated by her demanding mother-in-law. On Apple TV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wonderful Days is the story of a successful prosecutor who returns to his hometown after 14 years. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Unfamiliar Family is a family’s struggle to reconnect and understand each other. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Once Again revolves around the Song family faces constant chaos but remains united by love. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Five Enough follows a widowed father and a single mother who manage their families and fall in love. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Prime Video original stand-up comedies to binge-watch this weekend
Find Out More