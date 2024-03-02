Top 10 family movies to watch this weekend on OTT alongside your loved ones
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Tanu Weds Manu follows the chaotic love story of Tanu and Manu in this heartwarming romantic comedy. On JioCinema.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan tackles sensitive topics with humor and sensitivity sparking meaningful conversations. On Zee5.
Delhi Belly is an irreverent comedy filled with outrageous plot twists and laugh-out-loud moments. On Netflix.
Dostana celebrates friendship, love, and acceptance in this feel-good romantic comedy. On Netflix.
Band Baaja Baaraat is a rom-com about wedding planning antics that offers a delightful mix of humor and romance. On Prime Video.
Join a group of kids on their heartwarming adventure filled with friendship and life lessons in Chillar Party on Netflix.
Welcome is filled with hilarious misunderstandings and comical situations, guaranteed to entertain the whole family. On JioCinema.
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu gives a refreshing take on love and relationships, coupled with charming performances. On Netflix.
Hera Pheri is a timeless comedy classic known for its witty dialogues and memorable characters. On Prime Video.
Badhaai Ho is a heartwarming comedy-drama exploring family dynamics with humor and sensitivity, perfect for a family movie night. On Hotstar.
